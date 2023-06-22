The key reasons why Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) is -33.92% away from 52-week high?

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) started the day on June 21, 2023, with a price increase of 17.66% at $0.86. During the day, the stock rose to $0.87 and sunk to $0.7705 before settling in for the price of $0.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EVGN posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$1.30.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -13.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6248, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7184.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 137 employees. It has generated 41,080 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -653,300. The stock had 1.84 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -105.91, operating margin was -1774.03 and Pretax Margin of -1776.36.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Evogene Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.04%, in contrast to 4.00% institutional ownership.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1590.33 while generating a return on equity of -67.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Evogene Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in the upcoming year.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Evogene Ltd. (EVGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.83.

In the same vein, EVGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Evogene Ltd. (EVGN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.46 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 98977.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.0755.

Raw Stochastic average of Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.46% that was higher than 62.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.