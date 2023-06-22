The key reasons why Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) is -17.00% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 21, 2023, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) set off with pace as it heaved 0.27% to $33.19. During the day, the stock rose to $33.37 and sunk to $33.01 before settling in for the price of $33.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SFM posted a 52-week range of $24.94-$39.99.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $102.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 110.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s SVP, Chief Forager sold 61,788 shares at the rate of 36.46, making the entire transaction reach 2,252,753 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,165. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 52,447 for 36.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,924,548. This particular insider is now the holder of 188,444 in total.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.85) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.43% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.29, and its Beta score is 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.85.

In the same vein, SFM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., SFM]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.89 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.58 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.62% that was lower than 34.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.