The key reasons why Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is 1.19% away from 52-week high?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) started the day on June 21, 2023, with a price increase of 1.88% at $3.79. During the day, the stock rose to $3.825 and sunk to $3.73 before settling in for the price of $3.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UGP posted a 52-week range of $2.13-$3.75.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 12.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.10 billion, simultaneously with a float of $751.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.71.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 10139 employees. It has generated 14,479,305 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 151,107. The stock had 21.57 Receivables turnover and 3.79 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.12, operating margin was +2.56 and Pretax Margin of +1.30.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.80%, in contrast to 3.70% institutional ownership.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.04 while generating a return on equity of 13.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.15, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15.

In the same vein, UGP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.23 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.47 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.07% that was lower than 40.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.