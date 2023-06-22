The ODP Corporation (ODP) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $43.92: Right on the Precipice

As on June 21, 2023, The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) started slowly as it slid -2.01% to $40.89. During the day, the stock rose to $42.18 and sunk to $40.88 before settling in for the price of $41.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ODP posted a 52-week range of $28.85-$53.59.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.92.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 25000 employees. It has generated 339,640 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,120. The stock had 16.10 Receivables turnover and 1.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.66, operating margin was +3.49 and Pretax Margin of +2.85.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. The ODP Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 106.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s EVP, Chief HR Officer sold 11,250 shares at the rate of 45.11, making the entire transaction reach 507,454 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,066. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s EVP, President of Office Depot sold 23,488 for 50.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,191,834. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,459 in total.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.34) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +2.10 while generating a return on equity of 13.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The ODP Corporation (ODP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.57, and its Beta score is 1.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.21.

In the same vein, ODP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The ODP Corporation (ODP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The ODP Corporation, ODP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.1 million was better the volume of 0.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.18% While, its Average True Range was 1.25.

Raw Stochastic average of The ODP Corporation (ODP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.93% that was higher than 34.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.