Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.85 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 21, 2023, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.29% to $7.63. During the day, the stock rose to $7.66 and sunk to $7.3541 before settling in for the price of $7.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWKS posted a 52-week range of $5.93-$17.44.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $316.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.06.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11840 employees. It has generated 103,699 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,431. The stock had 4.52 Receivables turnover and 0.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.11, operating margin was -3.33 and Pretax Margin of -5.75.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 26.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 14,500 shares at the rate of 7.63, making the entire transaction reach 110,635 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 332,009. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 35,000 for 7.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 267,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,389,647 in total.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8.13 while generating a return on equity of -14.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in the upcoming year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.07.

In the same vein, TWKS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Thoughtworks Holding Inc., TWKS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.77 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.76 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.28% that was higher than 60.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.