Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) is -6.53% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 21, 2023, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.38% to $39.06. During the day, the stock rose to $40.54 and sunk to $38.89 before settling in for the price of $40.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSEM posted a 52-week range of $37.60-$47.98.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 74.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.61.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5613 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.80, operating margin was +18.01 and Pretax Margin of +17.40.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.60%, in contrast to 59.10% institutional ownership.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.47) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +15.77 while generating a return on equity of 15.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 74.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.36, and its Beta score is 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 57.15.

In the same vein, TSEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tower Semiconductor Ltd., TSEM]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.73 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.66 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.67% While, its Average True Range was 1.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.25% that was higher than 23.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.