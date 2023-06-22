Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.97

As on June 21, 2023, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) started slowly as it slid -1.29% to $69.42. During the day, the stock rose to $72.12 and sunk to $69.19 before settling in for the price of $70.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TW posted a 52-week range of $51.47-$79.98.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 18.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $208.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $70.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $66.80.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1091 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,089,625 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 283,313. The stock had 8.36 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +84.95, operating margin was +34.39 and Pretax Margin of +36.77.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 97.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Director sold 567 shares at the rate of 71.28, making the entire transaction reach 40,416 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,627. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 13, Company’s Director sold 851 for 69.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 59,544. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,194 in total.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.53) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +26.00 while generating a return on equity of 6.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $46.34, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.25.

In the same vein, TW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tradeweb Markets Inc., TW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.86 million was better the volume of 0.85 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.08% While, its Average True Range was 1.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.61% that was lower than 30.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.