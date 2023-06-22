Uxin Limited (UXIN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.62

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 21, 2023, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) set off with pace as it heaved 5.00% to $1.47, before settling in for the price of $1.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UXIN posted a 52-week range of $0.80-$10.70.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $69.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3550, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.0971.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry. Uxin Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.58%, in contrast to 36.40% institutional ownership.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uxin Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in the upcoming year.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uxin Limited (UXIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.08, and its Beta score is 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22.

In the same vein, UXIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 17.79, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Uxin Limited, UXIN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.22 million was inferior to the volume of 0.35 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.1007.

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited (UXIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.47% that was lower than 118.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.