Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.7552: Right on the Precipice

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) open the trading on June 21, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -21.79% to $0.42. During the day, the stock rose to $0.52 and sunk to $0.361 before settling in for the price of $0.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VEDU posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$2.92.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -99.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5983, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7552.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 48 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.66, operating margin was +19.64 and Pretax Margin of +4.88.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.33%, in contrast to 0.10% institutional ownership.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.19 while generating a return on equity of 0.28.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -99.70%.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.14.

In the same vein, VEDU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09.

Technical Analysis of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)

[Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., VEDU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.0915.

Raw Stochastic average of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 154.75% that was higher than 146.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.