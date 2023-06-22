Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is expecting -7.72% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 20, 2023, Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) opened at $28.44, lower -2.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.50 and dropped to $27.27 before settling in for the closing price of $28.63. Price fluctuations for ZION have ranged from $18.26 to $59.75 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 4.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -14.70% at the time writing. With a float of $147.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.01 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9989 employees.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zions Bancorporation National Association is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 360,378. In this transaction Director of this company bought 18,000 shares at a rate of $20.02, taking the stock ownership to the 18,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s Executive Vice President bought 10,000 for $20.38, making the entire transaction worth $203,780. This insider now owns 10,360 shares in total.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.53) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +27.08 while generating a return on equity of 14.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.85, a number that is poised to hit 1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

Looking closely at Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION), its last 5-days average volume was 5.61 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s (ZION) raw stochastic average was set at 25.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.33. However, in the short run, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.48. Second resistance stands at $29.10. The third major resistance level sits at $29.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.02.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Key Stats

There are currently 148,101K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,337 M according to its annual income of 907,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,080 M and its income totaled 204,000 K.