Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) volume hits 7.01 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 22, 2023, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI) had a quiet start as it plunged -16.11% to $1.25. During the day, the stock rose to $1.39 and sunk to $1.10 before settling in for the price of $1.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AHI posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$3.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5253, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5051.

For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -9909.40 and Pretax Margin of -12019.84.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -11481.18 while generating a return on equity of -568.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.70%.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 58.56.

In the same vein, AHI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.35.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd., AHI]. Its last 5-days volume of 22.88 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.94 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.5998.

Raw Stochastic average of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 920.73% that was higher than 357.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.