Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is predicted to post EPS of 0.57 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) flaunted slowness of -1.26% at $110.70, as the Stock market unbolted on June 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $114.00 and sunk to $109.85 before settling in for the price of $112.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMD posted a 52-week range of $54.57-$132.83.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 35.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -67.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.61 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.61 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $184.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $104.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $82.00.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 25000 employees. It has generated 944,040 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 52,800. The stock had 6.90 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.03, operating margin was +6.84 and Pretax Margin of +5.02.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. industry. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 70.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09, this organization’s President, AMD sold 105,000 shares at the rate of 124.57, making the entire transaction reach 13,080,128 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 321,090. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09, Company’s SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary sold 74,473 for 125.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,382,109. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,424,864 in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +5.59 while generating a return on equity of 4.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -67.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $459.34, and its Beta score is 1.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 73.22.

In the same vein, AMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Advanced Micro Devices Inc., AMD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 65.3 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.90% While, its Average True Range was 5.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.66% that was higher than 52.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.