Alteryx Inc. (AYX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.54

As on June 22, 2023, Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.96% to $44.18. During the day, the stock rose to $44.24 and sunk to $42.92 before settling in for the price of $43.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AYX posted a 52-week range of $34.70-$70.63.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 45.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 98.39%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -73.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.33.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2850 employees. It has generated 294,950 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -109,827. The stock had 3.21 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +86.12, operating margin was -30.08 and Pretax Margin of -36.68.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Alteryx Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 86.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 43.31, making the entire transaction reach 43,310 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,464. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s Director sold 4,500 for 65.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 294,615. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,715 in total.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.26) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -37.24 while generating a return on equity of -110.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -73.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 98.39% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alteryx Inc. (AYX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.50.

In the same vein, AYX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alteryx Inc. (AYX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Alteryx Inc., AYX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.52 million was lower the volume of 1.55 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.87% While, its Average True Range was 2.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Alteryx Inc. (AYX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.24% that was lower than 60.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.