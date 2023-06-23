American Express Company (AXP) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.75 million

As on June 21, 2023, American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) started slowly as it slid -0.88% to $167.92. During the day, the stock rose to $169.10 and sunk to $166.95 before settling in for the price of $169.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXP posted a 52-week range of $130.65-$182.15.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $743.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $741.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $125.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $160.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $157.05.

American Express Company (AXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. American Express Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 86.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19, this organization’s Chief Colleague Experience Off sold 22,841 shares at the rate of 152.84, making the entire transaction reach 3,491,018 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,770. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s President, U.S. Consumer Serv sold 5,456 for 174.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 952,187. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,045 in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.43) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Express Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.80% and is forecasted to reach 12.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Express Company (AXP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.59, and its Beta score is 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.38.

In the same vein, AXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.54, a figure that is expected to reach 2.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [American Express Company, AXP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.08 million was lower the volume of 3.4 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.79% While, its Average True Range was 3.36.

Raw Stochastic average of American Express Company (AXP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.37% that was lower than 31.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.