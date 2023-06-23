Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) went down -9.48% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) flaunted slowness of -9.48% at $3.77, as the Stock market unbolted on June 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $4.70 and sunk to $3.591 before settling in for the price of $4.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAOI posted a 52-week range of $1.48-$5.67.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -10.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $98.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.43.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2213 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 100,686 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -30,003. The stock had 3.79 Receivables turnover and 0.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.82, operating margin was -26.48 and Pretax Margin of -29.80.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Applied Optoelectronics Inc. industry. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.30%, in contrast to 33.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 17, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 2.96, making the entire transaction reach 8,885 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 189,859. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,600 for 2.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,718. This particular insider is now the holder of 192,859 in total.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -29.80 while generating a return on equity of -30.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 97.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.44.

In the same vein, AAOI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Applied Optoelectronics Inc., AAOI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.46 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 153.01% that was higher than 109.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.