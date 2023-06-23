ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is 3.11% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 22, 2023, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.76% to $5.21. During the day, the stock rose to $5.25 and sunk to $5.18 before settling in for the price of $5.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARR posted a 52-week range of $4.38-$7.98.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $184.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.49.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 52.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 22, this organization’s Co-CEO and President sold 33,378 shares at the rate of 5.82, making the entire transaction reach 194,313 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 193,476.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.27) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -20.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -11.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.55.

In the same vein, ARR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.71, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Going through the that latest performance of [ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., ARR]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.34 million indicated improvement to the volume of 6.03 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.12.

Raw Stochastic average of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.21% that was lower than 30.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.