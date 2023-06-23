Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) return on Assets touches -116.68: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) started the day on June 22, 2023, with a price increase of 0.96% at $0.12. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1187 and sunk to $0.1151 before settling in for the price of $0.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASTI posted a 52-week range of $0.10-$18.01.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 13.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1994, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7869.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 60 employees. It has generated 19,722 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -318,624. The stock had 47.93 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -70.68, operating margin was -1394.81 and Pretax Margin of -1615.55.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Solar Industry. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.50%, in contrast to 0.70% institutional ownership.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1615.55 while generating a return on equity of -2,255.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.00%.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.96.

In the same vein, ASTI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64.

Technical Analysis of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.35 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.98 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.0142.

Raw Stochastic average of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.87% that was lower than 115.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.