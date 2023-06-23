Baxter International Inc. (BAX) EPS growth this year is -291.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on June 22, 2023, Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.91% to $45.25. During the day, the stock rose to $45.51 and sunk to $44.805 before settling in for the price of $44.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAX posted a 52-week range of $37.35-$67.42.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 7.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -291.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $505.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $503.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.61.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 60000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 251,883 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -40,550. The stock had 5.53 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.61, operating margin was +8.63 and Pretax Margin of -15.57.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Baxter International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.24%, in contrast to 89.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 20, this organization’s Director sold 3,930 shares at the rate of 37.52, making the entire transaction reach 147,454 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,835. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21, Company’s SVP, Chief Quality Officer sold 3,813 for 40.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 154,426. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,725 in total.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.49) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -16.10 while generating a return on equity of -32.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -291.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -33.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Baxter International Inc. (BAX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 116.85.

In the same vein, BAX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.89, a figure that is expected to reach 0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Baxter International Inc. (BAX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Baxter International Inc., BAX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.18 million was lower the volume of 6.03 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.87% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Baxter International Inc. (BAX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.25% that was lower than 33.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.