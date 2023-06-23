Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) 20 Days SMA touch 34.53%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) started the day on June 22, 2023, with a price increase of 2.23% at $4.12. During the day, the stock rose to $4.15 and sunk to $3.771 before settling in for the price of $4.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTBT posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$4.18.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 36.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $314.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.49.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. Bit Digital Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.78%, in contrast to 8.30% institutional ownership.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in the upcoming year.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 27.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.84.

In the same vein, BTBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.28 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.07 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.83% that was lower than 105.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.