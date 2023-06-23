Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) return on Assets touches -3.94: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) open the trading on June 22, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.28% to $5.14. During the day, the stock rose to $5.31 and sunk to $5.03 before settling in for the price of $5.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TAST posted a 52-week range of $1.31-$6.06.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.35%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -72.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $299.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.56.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 24300 employees. It has generated 71,212 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -3,110. The stock had 94.24 Receivables turnover and 0.90 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.68, operating margin was -1.42 and Pretax Margin of -4.41.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Restaurants industry. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 25.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s VP sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 2.03, making the entire transaction reach 20,265 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 88,571. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s President and CEO bought 17,000 for 1.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,794. This particular insider is now the holder of 138,275 in total.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.26) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -4.37 while generating a return on equity of -41.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -72.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in the upcoming year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.36.

In the same vein, TAST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST)

[Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., TAST] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.62% that was higher than 81.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.