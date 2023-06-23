Search
Sana Meer
CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.77 million

Analyst Insights

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) flaunted slowness of -1.85% at $6.88, as the Stock market unbolted on June 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $6.9749 and sunk to $6.835 before settling in for the price of $7.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CX posted a 52-week range of $3.20-$7.35.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -43.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -45.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.45 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.45 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.94.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 43718 employees. It has generated 7,200,096 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 247,180. The stock had 7.37 Receivables turnover and 0.57 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.73, operating margin was +10.02 and Pretax Margin of +4.75.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. industry. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 60.00%, in contrast to 30.00% institutional ownership.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.09) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +3.43 while generating a return on equity of 5.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -45.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.37, and its Beta score is 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.67.

In the same vein, CX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.40, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., CX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 6.52 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.04% that was higher than 34.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

