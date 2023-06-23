Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) return on Assets touches 1.16: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 22, 2023, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.69% to $8.15. During the day, the stock rose to $8.25 and sunk to $8.07 before settling in for the price of $8.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBR posted a 52-week range of $5.67-$10.39.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.03 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.03 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.70.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 9670 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 3,523,706 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 273,898. The stock had 1.93 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.85, operating margin was +14.69 and Pretax Margin of +2.87.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 3.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.55.

In the same vein, EBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., EBR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.75 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.51 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.09% that was lower than 35.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.