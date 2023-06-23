Cerus Corporation (CERS) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.07

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 22, 2023, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.17% to $2.53. During the day, the stock rose to $2.58 and sunk to $2.47 before settling in for the price of $2.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CERS posted a 52-week range of $1.76-$5.95.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 29.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $178.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $171.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $474.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.15.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 309 employees. It has generated 524,427 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -138,443. The stock had 5.44 Receivables turnover and 0.71 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.20, operating margin was -37.24 and Pretax Margin of -26.13.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Cerus Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 81.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 26, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 1.91, making the entire transaction reach 9,535 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 118,808. Preceding that transaction, on May 24, Company’s Director bought 9,850 for 2.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,981. This particular insider is now the holder of 83,420 in total.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -26.40 while generating a return on equity of -56.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cerus Corporation (CERS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.58.

In the same vein, CERS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cerus Corporation, CERS]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.37 million was inferior to the volume of 1.47 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Cerus Corporation (CERS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.77% that was lower than 58.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.