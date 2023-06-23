Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $7.13: Right on the Precipice

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) established initial surge of 0.83% at $7.25, as the Stock market unbolted on June 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $7.28 and sunk to $7.1518 before settling in for the price of $7.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CD posted a 52-week range of $4.86-$9.21.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 104.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $372.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $200.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.13.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1450 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.67, operating margin was +26.11 and Pretax Margin of +20.78.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Chindata Group Holdings Limited industry. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.64%, in contrast to 48.70% institutional ownership.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +14.32 while generating a return on equity of 6.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 104.90%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.77.

In the same vein, CD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.31.

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Chindata Group Holdings Limited, CD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.43 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.63% that was lower than 57.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.