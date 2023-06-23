Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.48 million

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) started the day on June 22, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.73% at $2.82. During the day, the stock rose to $2.9841 and sunk to $2.72 before settling in for the price of $2.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIFR posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$3.32.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $248.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $573.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.57.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 26 employees. It has generated 116,808 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,502,038. The stock had 5.06 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -94.20, operating margin was -2401.22 and Pretax Margin of -1225.32.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. Cipher Mining Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 11.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 0.82, making the entire transaction reach 28,679 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,120,614. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 08, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 1.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 35,718. This particular insider is now the holder of 270,266 in total.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1285.91 while generating a return on equity of -11.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in the upcoming year.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 23.01.

In the same vein, CIFR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.43 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 104.27% that was lower than 144.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.