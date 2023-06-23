Search
Shaun Noe
Costamare Inc. (CMRE) volume hits 0.67 million: A New Opening for Investors

Company News

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) established initial surge of 1.85% at $9.37, as the Stock market unbolted on June 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $9.44 and sunk to $9.145 before settling in for the price of $9.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMRE posted a 52-week range of $7.71-$12.63.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 22.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 52.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $122.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.46.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2860 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.93, operating margin was +47.98 and Pretax Margin of +49.59.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Costamare Inc. industry. Costamare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 77.90%, in contrast to 22.60% institutional ownership.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.46) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +49.82 while generating a return on equity of 28.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Costamare Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.06 in the upcoming year.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Costamare Inc. (CMRE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.09, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.57.

In the same vein, CMRE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Costamare Inc. (CMRE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Costamare Inc., CMRE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.62 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Costamare Inc. (CMRE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.96% that was lower than 33.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

