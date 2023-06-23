Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) went down -5.05% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on June 22, 2023, Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) started slowly as it slid -5.05% to $19.00. During the day, the stock rose to $19.98 and sunk to $18.81 before settling in for the price of $20.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CYRX posted a 52-week range of $15.63-$45.36.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 81.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 85.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $875.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.94.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 960 employees. It has generated 231,716 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -36,458. The stock had 5.70 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.43, operating margin was -12.53 and Pretax Margin of -14.79.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry. Cryoport Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.93%, in contrast to 96.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 11, this organization’s Director sold 7,203 shares at the rate of 21.51, making the entire transaction reach 154,906 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 100,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s President, CEO sold 141,159 for 21.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,053,509. This particular insider is now the holder of 605,299 in total.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -15.73 while generating a return on equity of -6.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 85.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in the upcoming year.

Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cryoport Inc. (CYRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.53.

In the same vein, CYRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.78, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cryoport Inc. (CYRX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cryoport Inc., CYRX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.78 million was better the volume of 0.41 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.45% While, its Average True Range was 1.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.46% that was higher than 74.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.