DaVita Inc. (DVA) PE Ratio stood at $18.77: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 22, 2023, DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) set off with pace as it heaved 1.31% to $98.96. During the day, the stock rose to $99.49 and sunk to $97.21 before settling in for the price of $97.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DVA posted a 52-week range of $65.28-$103.00.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $93.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $83.59.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 70000 employees. It has generated 165,856 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,814. The stock had 4.68 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.98, operating margin was +11.31 and Pretax Margin of +8.32.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. DaVita Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 90.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s Director sold 2,196 shares at the rate of 95.26, making the entire transaction reach 209,195 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,110. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 16,916 for 99.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,682,089. This particular insider is now the holder of 315,622 in total.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.14) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +4.71 while generating a return on equity of 74.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.90% and is forecasted to reach 7.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DaVita Inc. (DVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.77, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.31.

In the same vein, DVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.27, a figure that is expected to reach 1.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DaVita Inc. (DVA)

Going through the that latest performance of [DaVita Inc., DVA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.67 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.65 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.77% While, its Average True Range was 2.07.

Raw Stochastic average of DaVita Inc. (DVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.81% that was lower than 32.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.