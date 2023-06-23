Search
Zack King
Zack King

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) volume hits 0.65 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on June 22, 2023, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) remained unchanged at $11.75. During the day, the stock rose to $12.07 and sunk to $11.29 before settling in for the price of $11.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DYN posted a 52-week range of $5.69-$15.63.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $757.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.30.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 87.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s insider sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 12.03, making the entire transaction reach 120,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 43,482. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 13, Company’s official sold 41,390 for 12.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 532,878. This particular insider is now the holder of 53,482 in total.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.77) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -54.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.30% and is forecasted to reach -2.75 in the upcoming year.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91.

In the same vein, DYN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dyne Therapeutics Inc., DYN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.44 million was better the volume of 0.41 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.49% that was higher than 67.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

