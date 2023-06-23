Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) went down -1.46% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) started the day on June 22, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.46% at $14.17. During the day, the stock rose to $14.4091 and sunk to $13.98 before settling in for the price of $14.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DEA posted a 52-week range of $12.27-$20.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 17.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $91.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.11.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 54 employees. It has generated 5,437,148 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 572,741. The stock had 4.99 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.27, operating margin was +24.36 and Pretax Margin of +12.11.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.38%, in contrast to 92.40% institutional ownership.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.53 while generating a return on equity of 2.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in the upcoming year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $47.08, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.52.

In the same vein, DEA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.72 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.0 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.60% that was higher than 26.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.