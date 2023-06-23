Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.55 million

As on June 22, 2023, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.83% to $27.98. During the day, the stock rose to $28.97 and sunk to $27.38 before settling in for the price of $27.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPAC posted a 52-week range of $16.09-$28.57.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -52.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.53.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2200 employees. It has generated 259,647 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 8,905. The stock had 5.17 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.18, operating margin was +7.21 and Pretax Margin of +4.20.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 106.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 28, this organization’s EVP, Operations sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 16.19, making the entire transaction reach 48,557 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 21, Company’s EVP, Operations bought 3,000 for 17.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 52,535. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,000 in total.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2022, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +3.43 while generating a return on equity of 5.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -52.90%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $55.19, and its Beta score is 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.91.

In the same vein, EPAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.51.

Technical Analysis of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Enerpac Tool Group Corp., EPAC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.38 million was better the volume of 0.3 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.40% that was higher than 30.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.