EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $664.76K

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) established initial surge of 1.23% at $218.35, as the Stock market unbolted on June 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $219.31 and sunk to $210.72 before settling in for the price of $215.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPAM posted a 52-week range of $197.99-$462.99.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 27.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $250.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $315.86.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the EPAM Systems Inc. industry. EPAM Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 96.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 350.00, making the entire transaction reach 350,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,762. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 22, Company’s SVP/Head of Global Delivery sold 13,333 for 440.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,877,720. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,572 in total.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $2.34) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.10% and is forecasted to reach 11.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.98, and its Beta score is 1.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.44.

In the same vein, EPAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.28, a figure that is expected to reach 2.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [EPAM Systems Inc., EPAM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.57 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.70% While, its Average True Range was 9.09.

Raw Stochastic average of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 105.73% that was higher than 55.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.