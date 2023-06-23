FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) return on Assets touches 12.72: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) open the trading on June 22, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.53% to $404.15. During the day, the stock rose to $417.92 and sunk to $391.97 before settling in for the price of $423.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FDS posted a 52-week range of $353.12-$474.13.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $403.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $416.92.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 11896 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 164,589 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 35,430. The stock had 10.38 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.76, operating margin was +31.36 and Pretax Margin of +24.06.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry. FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 92.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05, this organization’s EVP, Head of CTS sold 783 shares at the rate of 404.82, making the entire transaction reach 316,949 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 92. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 17, Company’s EVP, Research & Advisory sold 7,969 for 412.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,290,840. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,352 in total.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 2/27/2023 suggests? It has posted $3.8 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $3.69) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +21.53 while generating a return on equity of 33.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.10% and is forecasted to reach 16.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.16, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.30.

In the same vein, FDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.49, a figure that is expected to reach 3.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

[FactSet Research Systems Inc., FDS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.94% While, its Average True Range was 11.05.

Raw Stochastic average of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.26% that was higher than 23.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.