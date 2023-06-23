Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) recent quarterly performance of 4.56% is not showing the real picture

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 22, 2023, FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.92% to $0.36. During the day, the stock rose to $0.37 and sunk to $0.30 before settling in for the price of $0.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FOXO posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$11.00.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -204.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3940, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9811.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. FOXO Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.70%, in contrast to 14.60% institutional ownership.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -96.99.

FOXO Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -204.40%.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 21.12.

In the same vein, FOXO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.71.

Technical Analysis of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)

Going through the that latest performance of [FOXO Technologies Inc., FOXO]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.86 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.23 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.0580.

Raw Stochastic average of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.69% that was lower than 165.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Adient plc (ADNT) Moves -1.73% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 22, 2023, Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.73% to...
Read more

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.37 million

Sana Meer -
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) flaunted slowness of -0.26% at $7.66, as the Stock market unbolted on June 22, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) last month performance of -8.49% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Zack King -
As on June 22, 2023, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) started slowly as it slid -0.14% to $21.78. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.