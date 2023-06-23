Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) volume hits 2.39 million: A New Opening for Investors

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) flaunted slowness of -6.90% at $0.27, as the Stock market unbolted on June 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.29 and sunk to $0.22 before settling in for the price of $0.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VINE posted a 52-week range of $0.21-$3.72.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4665, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1241.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.80, operating margin was -532.65 and Pretax Margin of -531.56.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Fresh Vine Wine Inc. industry. Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 0.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 0.52, making the entire transaction reach 1,040 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,018,093. Preceding that transaction, on May 04, Company’s 10% Owner sold 100 for 0.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 53. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,020,093 in total.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -531.56 while generating a return on equity of -134.00.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.30%.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.97.

In the same vein, VINE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.02.

Technical Analysis of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Fresh Vine Wine Inc., VINE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.11 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.0710.

Raw Stochastic average of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 144.59% that was lower than 161.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.