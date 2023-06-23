Search
Zack King
FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) EPS growth this year is 16.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) open the trading on June 21, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.95% to $29.83. During the day, the stock rose to $29.91 and sunk to $29.03 before settling in for the price of $29.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FTAI posted a 52-week range of $14.29-$30.26.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 30.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.22%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $98.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.01.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 40 employees. It has generated 17,710,275 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,765,275. The stock had 5.16 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.83, operating margin was +21.75 and Pretax Margin of -14.58.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry. FTAI Aviation Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 75.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Director bought 40,000 shares at the rate of 25.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 09, Company’s CEO and Chairman bought 25,000 for 18.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 450,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 187,616 in total.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.41) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -15.31 while generating a return on equity of -19.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in the upcoming year.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.29, and its Beta score is 1.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.29.

In the same vein, FTAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI)

[FTAI Aviation Ltd., FTAI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

Raw Stochastic average of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.15% that was lower than 36.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

