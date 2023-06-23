Hecla Mining Company (HL) EPS growth this year is -206.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on June 22, 2023, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.20% to $5.06. During the day, the stock rose to $5.08 and sunk to $4.97 before settling in for the price of $5.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HL posted a 52-week range of $3.41-$7.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -206.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $600.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $562.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.34.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1850 employees. It has generated 385,462 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,188. The stock had 14.20 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.74, operating margin was +0.71 and Pretax Margin of -6.30.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry. Hecla Mining Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 58.80% institutional ownership.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -5.24 while generating a return on equity of -2.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -206.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hecla Mining Company (HL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.19.

In the same vein, HL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Hecla Mining Company, HL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.9 million was better the volume of 8.05 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Hecla Mining Company (HL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.98% that was lower than 40.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.