Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.65

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) open the trading on June 22, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.85% to $25.62. During the day, the stock rose to $25.98 and sunk to $25.57 before settling in for the price of $25.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWNK posted a 52-week range of $19.33-$29.00.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $133.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $131.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.68.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2800 employees. It has generated 485,074 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 58,641. The stock had 8.49 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.21, operating margin was +16.42 and Pretax Margin of +15.56.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Hostess Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.57%, in contrast to 103.73% institutional ownership.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.27) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +12.09 while generating a return on equity of 9.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.56% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.86, and its Beta score is 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.73.

In the same vein, TWNK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK)

[Hostess Brands Inc., TWNK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.83% that was higher than 23.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.