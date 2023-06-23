Innodata Inc. (INOD) Moves -1.73% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) started the day on June 22, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.73% at $13.04. During the day, the stock rose to $13.10 and sunk to $11.935 before settling in for the price of $13.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INOD posted a 52-week range of $2.78-$14.22.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 5.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -61.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -596.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $353.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.60.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4205 workers. It has generated 18,770 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,836. The stock had 7.56 Receivables turnover and 1.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.01, operating margin was -13.01 and Pretax Margin of -13.27.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. Innodata Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.47%, in contrast to 19.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 20, this organization’s Director sold 41,278 shares at the rate of 12.33, making the entire transaction reach 508,958 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,008,615. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 20, Company’s Director sold 1,000 for 12.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,260. This particular insider is now the holder of 500 in total.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -15.11 while generating a return on equity of -49.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Innodata Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -596.50%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -61.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Innodata Inc. (INOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.62.

In the same vein, INOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.41.

Technical Analysis of Innodata Inc. (INOD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.79 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.68% While, its Average True Range was 1.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Innodata Inc. (INOD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 87.17% that was lower than 123.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.