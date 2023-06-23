J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) last month volatility was 2.45%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) open the trading on June 22, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.12% to $176.58. During the day, the stock rose to $178.64 and sunk to $174.995 before settling in for the price of $176.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JBHT posted a 52-week range of $154.04-$200.64.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $173.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $175.79.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 37151 employees. It has generated 398,751 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 26,092. The stock had 8.27 Receivables turnover and 1.98 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.15, operating margin was +8.82 and Pretax Margin of +8.65.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 77.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s EVP & CFO sold 3,500 shares at the rate of 176.05, making the entire transaction reach 616,180 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,911. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 28, Company’s EVP Highway Services sold 1,200 for 175.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 210,360. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,210 in total.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +6.54 while generating a return on equity of 28.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 119.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.00% and is forecasted to reach 9.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.06, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 164.37.

In the same vein, JBHT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.80, a figure that is expected to reach 2.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

[J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., JBHT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.63% While, its Average True Range was 4.25.

Raw Stochastic average of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.60% that was lower than 25.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.