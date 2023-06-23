Search
Steve Mayer
Kemper Corporation (KMPR) 14-day ATR is 1.49: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on June 22, 2023, Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.65% to $49.15. During the day, the stock rose to $49.53 and sunk to $47.15 before settling in for the price of $47.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KMPR posted a 52-week range of $40.65-$68.15.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -151.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.67.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 9500 employees. It has generated 589,747 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1.83 and Pretax Margin of -6.95.

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. Kemper Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 82.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 12, this organization’s Director sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 46.21, making the entire transaction reach 69,315 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,531. Preceding that transaction, on May 11, Company’s EVP, President, Kemper Auto sold 3,500 for 45.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 159,075. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,013 in total.

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.05) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -5.38 while generating a return on equity of -9.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kemper Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -151.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -31.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kemper Corporation (KMPR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.55.

In the same vein, KMPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kemper Corporation (KMPR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Kemper Corporation, KMPR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.64 million was better the volume of 0.4 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.37% While, its Average True Range was 1.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Kemper Corporation (KMPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.42% that was lower than 41.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

