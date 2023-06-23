Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Open at price of $601.10: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) started the day on June 22, 2023, with a price increase of 2.32% at $619.87. During the day, the stock rose to $624.48 and sunk to $598.42 before settling in for the price of $605.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LRCX posted a 52-week range of $299.59-$644.60.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $133.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $84.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $562.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $478.14.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 17700 employees. It has generated 970,733 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 260,186. The stock had 4.68 Receivables turnover and 1.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.62, operating margin was +31.14 and Pretax Margin of +30.22.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Lam Research Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 86.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03, this organization’s Director sold 881 shares at the rate of 524.09, making the entire transaction reach 461,723 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,881. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Chief Legal Officer & SVP sold 3,206 for 488.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,567,478. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,433 in total.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $6.54) by $0.45. This company achieved a net margin of +26.80 while generating a return on equity of 74.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.80% and is forecasted to reach 25.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 16.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.26, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.51.

In the same vein, LRCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 35.92, a figure that is expected to reach 5.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 25.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.52 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.66% While, its Average True Range was 16.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.99% that was lower than 37.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.