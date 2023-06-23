MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) EPS growth this year is 51.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 22, 2023, MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.92% to $15.16. During the day, the stock rose to $15.33 and sunk to $15.155 before settling in for the price of $15.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTG posted a 52-week range of $11.47-$16.07.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 1.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $290.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $285.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.76.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 683 workers. It has generated 1,717,108 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +100.47 and Pretax Margin of +92.94.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry. MGIC Investment Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 99.01% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27, this organization’s Director sold 8,296 shares at the rate of 13.92, making the entire transaction reach 115,480 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,821.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +73.79 while generating a return on equity of 18.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 117.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.46, and its Beta score is 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.46.

In the same vein, MTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

Going through the that latest performance of [MGIC Investment Corporation, MTG]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.42 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.77 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.85% that was lower than 24.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.