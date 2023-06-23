Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) EPS growth this year is -3.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 22, 2023, Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.00% to $49.55. During the day, the stock rose to $50.41 and sunk to $49.475 before settling in for the price of $50.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NDAQ posted a 52-week range of $50.00-$69.22.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $489.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $340.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $58.53.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6486 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 976,321 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 176,415. The stock had 9.84 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.39, operating margin was +26.94 and Pretax Margin of +23.69.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry. Nasdaq Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 77.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13, this organization’s Director bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 51.46, making the entire transaction reach 205,840 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 144,469. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 5,000 for 52.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 262,550. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,083 in total.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.66) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +18.07 while generating a return on equity of 17.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.49, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.22.

In the same vein, NDAQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Nasdaq Inc., NDAQ]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.98 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.81 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.17% While, its Average True Range was 1.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.52% that was higher than 28.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.