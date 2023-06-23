Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) performance over the last week is recorded -6.27%

As on June 22, 2023, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.23% to $0.88. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8888 and sunk to $0.815 before settling in for the price of $0.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLOV posted a 52-week range of $0.71-$3.55.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $478.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $346.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $469.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8956, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2185.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 656 employees. It has generated 5,350,808 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -10.35 and Pretax Margin of -9.72.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. Clover Health Investments Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 32.50% institutional ownership.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -9.72 while generating a return on equity of -76.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in the upcoming year.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15.

In the same vein, CLOV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Clover Health Investments Corp., CLOV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 17.22 million was better the volume of 7.3 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.0788.

Raw Stochastic average of Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 105.66% that was higher than 75.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

