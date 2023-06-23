No matter how cynical the overall market is Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) performance over the last week is recorded -2.06%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) open the trading on June 22, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.77% to $3.33. During the day, the stock rose to $3.41 and sunk to $3.32 before settling in for the price of $3.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRAB posted a 52-week range of $2.19-$4.03.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.85 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.58 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.08.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Grab Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.55%, in contrast to 48.00% institutional ownership.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.06) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in the upcoming year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.53.

In the same vein, GRAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

[Grab Holdings Limited, GRAB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.33% that was lower than 55.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.