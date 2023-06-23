Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) recent quarterly performance of 2.63% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 22, 2023, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) set off with pace as it heaved 1.59% to $0.23. During the day, the stock rose to $0.23 and sunk to $0.22 before settling in for the price of $0.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAK posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$0.36.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $529.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $518.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $114.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2253, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2358.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.40%, in contrast to 17.90% institutional ownership.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01.

In the same vein, NAK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., NAK]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.82 million was inferior to the volume of 1.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.0085.

Raw Stochastic average of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.22% that was lower than 50.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.