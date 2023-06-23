Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 27.11 million

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) started the day on June 22, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.85% at $7.49. During the day, the stock rose to $7.7158 and sunk to $7.45 before settling in for the price of $7.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NU posted a 52-week range of $3.39-$7.76.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -117.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.71 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.18 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.90.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 8049 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.87, operating margin was -8.27 and Pretax Margin of -8.27.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.19%, in contrast to 66.00% institutional ownership.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -9.76 while generating a return on equity of -7.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -117.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in the upcoming year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 55.48.

In the same vein, NU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU), its last 5-days Average volume was 26.27 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 26.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.06% that was lower than 45.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.