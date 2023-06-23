Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Open at price of $238.91: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on June 22, 2023, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.28% to $249.15. During the day, the stock rose to $249.26 and sunk to $238.36 before settling in for the price of $238.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PANW posted a 52-week range of $132.22-$247.70.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 25.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $303.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $297.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $75.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $204.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $176.67.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 13979 employees. It has generated 437,983 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -21,256. The stock had 3.25 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +68.76, operating margin was -3.43 and Pretax Margin of -3.77.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 87.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13, this organization’s Director sold 544 shares at the rate of 233.46, making the entire transaction reach 127,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,965. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 07, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 530,169 for 219.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 116,329,034. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,017,421 in total.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2023, the company posted $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.93) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -4.85 while generating a return on equity of -63.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $391.13, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.52.

In the same vein, PANW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.64, a figure that is expected to reach 1.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Palo Alto Networks Inc., PANW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 16.21 million was better the volume of 5.01 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.12% While, its Average True Range was 7.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.37% that was higher than 36.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.