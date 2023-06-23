Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) last week performance was 0.57%

As on June 22, 2023, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) started slowly as it slid -2.94% to $0.14. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1462 and sunk to $0.1359 before settling in for the price of $0.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EJH posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$81.58.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -166.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2797, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.7483.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Personal Services industry. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.49%, in contrast to 1.20% institutional ownership.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Earnings and Revenue Records

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -166.00%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.43.

In the same vein, EJH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -27.76.

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.67 million was better the volume of 1.17 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.0250.

Raw Stochastic average of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.11% that was lower than 123.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.